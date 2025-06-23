NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

NYSE:NWE opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.37. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 289,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 79,992 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 28.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1,549.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 243,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 228,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

