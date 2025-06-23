Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $271.12 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.12.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

LOW stock opened at $212.40 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $315,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.4% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.2% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 394,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $90,450,000 after acquiring an additional 78,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

