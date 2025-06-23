Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.29.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
NYSE DIN opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $425.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.18.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.15). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $214.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
