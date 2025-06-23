Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Target Price at $90.66

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.66.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of CP opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.1644 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

