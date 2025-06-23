Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of NAVI opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. Navient has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Navient’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Navient by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 395,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 119,317 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Navient by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 667,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Navient by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 36,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Navient by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 192,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 30,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

