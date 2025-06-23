Insider Selling: Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $205.06 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $216.60. The company has a market cap of $575.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Oracle by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Oracle by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 21.8% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $51,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital upped their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.74.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

