Mark Allen Stainthorpe Sells 45,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Mark Allen Stainthorpe sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.66, for a total transaction of C$2,054,700.00.

CNQ stock opened at C$46.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$34.92 and a 12 month high of C$52.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.25.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

