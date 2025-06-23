Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Director Sells 286,769 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director Masi Niccolo De sold 286,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,037,707.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,126.72. This represents a 23.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Masi Niccolo De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Masi Niccolo De sold 29,696 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $412,774.40.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Masi Niccolo De sold 224,337 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $3,122,771.04.

On Monday, June 16th, Masi Niccolo De sold 180,362 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $2,470,959.40.

On Friday, June 13th, Masi Niccolo De sold 171,023 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $2,286,577.51.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

RSI opened at $13.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 173.57 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $262.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

