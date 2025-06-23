AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $438.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC set a $436.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AppLovin from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

NASDAQ:APP opened at $324.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.20 and a 200 day moving average of $333.86. The company has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.53. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.12, for a total transaction of $4,237,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,769.44. This represents a 80.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total value of $573,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,194.60. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,885 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $1,781,922,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 117,664.4% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $828,138,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AppLovin by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,893,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,885 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

