Brokerages Set Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Price Target at $82.62

Shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Get Fortive alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortive

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,290. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This trade represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortive by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE FTV opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. Fortive has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase 15,630,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.