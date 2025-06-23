Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.00.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th.

Get Entegris alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Entegris

Entegris Stock Down 1.1%

ENTG stock opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Entegris has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.