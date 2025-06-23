Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $410.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $386.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.36. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $282.18 and a 52 week high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

