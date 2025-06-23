Analysts Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Price Target at C$44.54

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.54.

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded Parkland from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC downgraded Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Parkland from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Get Parkland alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Parkland

Parkland Stock Performance

Parkland Increases Dividend

Parkland stock opened at C$38.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.59. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$30.09 and a twelve month high of C$40.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 100.88%.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.