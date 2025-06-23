Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $248.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.00.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

WM stock opened at $231.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.07 and a 200-day moving average of $224.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $196.59 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

