Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Get Kenvue alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Kenvue Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,885,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600,682 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,068,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Kenvue has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.