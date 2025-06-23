Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.
Several equities analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.
View Our Latest Analysis on KVUE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue
Kenvue Price Performance
NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Kenvue has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Kenvue Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.
Kenvue Company Profile
Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kenvue
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.