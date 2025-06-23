Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$15.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.81.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MI.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.
