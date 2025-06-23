Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $1,500.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.73.

Netflix Stock Up 0.8%

NFLX opened at $1,231.49 on Friday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,262.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,150.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,012.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $524.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

