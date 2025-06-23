CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives C$89.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$96.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$77.88 on Wednesday. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$64.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 35,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$71.61 per share, with a total value of C$2,531,784.79. Also, Director Tom Peddie sold 400 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.85, for a total value of C$27,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at C$6,985. The trade was a 80.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 79,400 shares of company stock worth $6,133,894 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

