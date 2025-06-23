AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALAGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.33.

ALA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Veritas upgraded AltaGas to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Director Peter James Ledig sold 13,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total transaction of C$534,974.44. Also, Director Derek Watson Evans acquired 19,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.98 per share, with a total value of C$749,936.22. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,161 shares of company stock worth $4,210,690. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AltaGas Stock Performance

AltaGas stock opened at C$38.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.51. The company has a market cap of C$11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$29.67 and a 12 month high of C$40.98.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

