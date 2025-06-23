Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Vitalhub Stock Up 0.9%

Insider Activity

VHI stock opened at C$11.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$603.13 million, a P/E ratio of 181.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.61. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$6.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.34.

In other news, Director Francis Nelson Shen bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$255,750.00. 18.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

