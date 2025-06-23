CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

CBLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get CeriBell alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBLL

Insider Activity at CeriBell

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CeriBell

In related news, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,614.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,211,694.02. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $199,705.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,249.70. The trade was a 52.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,333 shares of company stock worth $1,895,195 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at $128,120,000. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth about $102,677,000. Red Tree Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth about $57,083,000. Yu Fan bought a new position in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth about $31,631,000. Finally, ABG WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd purchased a new position in CeriBell during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,160,000.

CeriBell Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:CBLL opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 17.36. CeriBell has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $32.75.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CeriBell will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CeriBell Company Profile

(Get Free Report

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.