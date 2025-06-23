CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.
CBLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at $128,120,000. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth about $102,677,000. Red Tree Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth about $57,083,000. Yu Fan bought a new position in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth about $31,631,000. Finally, ABG WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd purchased a new position in CeriBell during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,160,000.
NASDAQ:CBLL opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 17.36. CeriBell has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $32.75.
CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CeriBell will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.
