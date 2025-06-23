Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.25.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 965.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $264.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,304.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.14. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $171.25 and a fifty-two week high of $277.37.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

