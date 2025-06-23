Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.25.
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Aspen Technology stock opened at $264.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,304.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.14. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $171.25 and a fifty-two week high of $277.37.
Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.
