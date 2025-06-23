HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HudBay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on HudBay Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HudBay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

HudBay Minerals Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HudBay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HudBay Minerals will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,260,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 298.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,115,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580,718 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in HudBay Minerals by 44.1% in the first quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 14,423,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 144.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,281,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,149,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

