Wall Street Zen Upgrades Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to “Buy”

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DT. Barclays boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Dynatrace Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $54.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

