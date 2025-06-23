Wall Street Zen Upgrades Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to “Buy”

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYFT. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lyft from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Lyft stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Lyft has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $19.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John David Risher purchased 6,538 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,966.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,791,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,289,588.60. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $25,796.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,863.47. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,732 shares of company stock valued at $347,159 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,049,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,639 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,849,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $294,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178,118 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,434,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,804,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $110,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,338,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $120,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

