Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $47.00 to $48.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.25 to $53.75 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 2.4%

IBKR stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.