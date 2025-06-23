Wall Street Zen Upgrades Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) to “Strong-Buy”

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Santander assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $2,648,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $579,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 53.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico.

