Wall Street Zen Upgrades Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) to Hold

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Mvb Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Mvb Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Mvb Financial Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $20.46 on Friday. Mvb Financial has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $265.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81.

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Mvb Financial had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mvb Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Ryan Rodriguez bought 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,250. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry F. Mazza sold 6,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $121,765.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,955,001.42. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Mvb Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mvb Financial by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Mvb Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $7,558,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 18,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

