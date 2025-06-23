Couchbase’s (BASE) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $24.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BASE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.50 in a report on Friday. William Blair downgraded Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.50 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BASE

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $24.49 on Friday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 55.25% and a negative net margin of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $245,923.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,395.57. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 7,933 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $158,739.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,859.87. The trade was a 39.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,904 shares of company stock valued at $622,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,719 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.