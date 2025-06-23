Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Price

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $22.00 to $24.50 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BASE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Couchbase

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.82. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $25.16.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.59 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Couchbase news, CFO William Robert Carey sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,210. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $245,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,395.57. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,904 shares of company stock worth $622,343 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.