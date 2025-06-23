GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

WGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of WGS opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.94. GeneDx has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $117.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.45.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Equities research analysts predict that GeneDx will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 46,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $4,175,754.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,146.40. This represents a 96.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.01 per share, for a total transaction of $5,601,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,008,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,513,310.29. This trade represents a 3.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,319 shares of company stock worth $11,207,272 over the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GeneDx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,031,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,339,000 after buying an additional 25,116 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 755,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,073,000 after acquiring an additional 582,619 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,496,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,458,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in GeneDx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 557,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

