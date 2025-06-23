Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jones Trading upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $531.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of -0.09. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.08 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 370,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,342. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 4,757,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,767,000 after buying an additional 258,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,080,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 69,178 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

