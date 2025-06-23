Wall Street Zen Downgrades Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) to Sell

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

SMMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Summit Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of SMMT opened at $20.56 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -60.47 and a beta of -1.06.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3,455.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

