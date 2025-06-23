QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

QNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on QuinStreet from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

QuinStreet Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $861.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,524.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. QuinStreet had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $269.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 113,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 88,431 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 486,406 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

