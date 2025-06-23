Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KRP. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kimbell Royalty from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Kimbell Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of KRP opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kimbell Royalty has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Kimbell Royalty had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,180.01. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 107,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

