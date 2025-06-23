Wall Street Zen Upgrades Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) to Buy

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MOH. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.21.

MOH opened at $293.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.95. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $262.32 and a twelve month high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,702. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,484,262.90. This represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,838,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,903 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,111,000 after buying an additional 181,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,214,000 after buying an additional 427,276 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,099,000 after acquiring an additional 117,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

