Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLMD

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.1%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.51. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 3.97% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.