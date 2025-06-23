Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
NASDAQ FORTY opened at $115.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17. Formula Systems has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $113.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $754.68 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
