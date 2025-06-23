Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORTY opened at $115.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17. Formula Systems has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $113.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $754.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FORTY Free Report ) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

