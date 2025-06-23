American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.75.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $123.80 on Friday. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $114.73 and a 12-month high of $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.60.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 144.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

