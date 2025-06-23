Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $96.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $752,547.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,448.28. This represents a 94.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $627,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,754.60. This trade represents a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

