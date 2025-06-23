M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $215.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $184.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.90. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $145.82 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,014 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,894,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,564,000 after buying an additional 2,460,315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,522,000 after buying an additional 252,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,768,000 after buying an additional 40,948 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,552,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,039,000 after buying an additional 468,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

