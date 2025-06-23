Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BHE. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $631.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

