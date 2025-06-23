Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.57.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $205.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.20 and a 200 day moving average of $153.19. Jabil has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

In other news, SVP Adam E. Berry sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $848,123.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,096.92. The trade was a 24.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 6,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $1,398,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,892. The trade was a 20.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,976 shares of company stock valued at $52,261,361. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Jabil by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,096,000 after buying an additional 747,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,220,000 after purchasing an additional 416,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 15.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,693,000 after purchasing an additional 295,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,430,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

