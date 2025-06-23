Evolent Health’s (EVH) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EVH. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

Evolent Health Price Performance

EVH stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $483.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Evolent Health’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,171,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,676,000 after acquiring an additional 259,781 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,077,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,885 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,404,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,804,000 after buying an additional 1,415,300 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $58,781,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,673,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,329,000 after buying an additional 181,893 shares during the period.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

