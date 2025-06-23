Morgan Stanley Boosts Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $8.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Glj Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

CLF stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.85. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,382,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $458,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,298,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 242,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $4,432,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

