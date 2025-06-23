NRx Pharmaceuticals’ (NRXP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXPFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

NRXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP opened at $3.26 on Friday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $56.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NRx Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 185,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 310,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 180,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

