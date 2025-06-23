Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. William Blair began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.98 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 186.49% and a negative net margin of 93.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

