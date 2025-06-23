Guild’s (GHLD) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guild in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Guild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point downgraded Guild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Guild to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Guild alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Guild

Guild Stock Up 0.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

NYSE GHLD opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. Guild has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $20.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guild by 419.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,209 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 95,327 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Guild by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 380,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 36,183 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Guild by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 628,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Guild by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 674,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.