Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRE. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veris Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRE

Veris Residential Price Performance

VRE opened at $15.02 on Friday. Veris Residential has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $67.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veris Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veris Residential

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,697,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,157,000 after purchasing an additional 331,354 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veris Residential by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Veris Residential by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after buying an additional 21,713 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the first quarter valued at about $34,817,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Veris Residential by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,024,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after buying an additional 192,116 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veris Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.