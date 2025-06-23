Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SF. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

NYSE:SF opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.07. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $73.27 and a one year high of $120.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.74.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

